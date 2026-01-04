Coronato logged two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Coronato has posted back-to-back two-helper games to shake off a four-game skid. The 23-year-old had a hand in tallies by Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman in this contest. Coronato is up to 11 goals, 13 assists, 97 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 40 appearances this season. He's on pace for similar production to his 47-point output from 2024-25, though he'd likely benefit from an uptick in shot volume.