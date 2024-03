Coronato was recalled from AHL Calgary on Monday.

Coronato could be pressed into service versus the Kraken on Monday after Connor Zary sustained an upper-body injury, though Walker Duehr could also be an option. For his part, the 21-year-old Coronato has played in just 15 NHL games this season in which he generated one goal, two assists and 34 shots. He's been significantly more productive in the minors, racking up 15 goals and 27 helpers in 40 games with the Wranglers.