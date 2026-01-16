Coronato scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Coronato's tally gave the Flames a little breathing room in the third period after they held a 2-1 lead for the vast majority of the contest. The 23-year-old has scored twice over the last three games. The winger is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 111 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 46 appearances. He's on pace for similar results as 2024-25, when he had 24 goals and 23 assists in 77 contests.