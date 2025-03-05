Coronato scored an empty-net goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Coronato had just 11:44 of ice time Tuesday, his lowest total since Oct. 24. That's a bit of a concern that a lineup shuffle could be on the way, though it was also a product of Connor Zary having a good game with two goals. Coronato is up to 16 tallies, 32 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances in a strong first full campaign at the NHL level, especially considering the Flames' overall scoring troubles.