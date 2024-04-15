Coronato scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Coronato was able to turn a Coyotes turnover into a game-tying goal in the first period. The 21-year-old winger hadn't scored since March 14, and he posted just two assists over 11 outings in that span. He's gone through some growing pains at the NHL level this season with eight points, 54 shots on net and a minus-17 rating across 32 appearances. Coronato will likely remain in a bottom-six role to close out the 2023-24 campaign.