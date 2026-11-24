Coronato notched a power-play goal and launched seven shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Coronato was one of the lone bright spots offensively for Calgary in Monday's game. While he was limited to just one power-play goal on seven shots on net, he easily could have posted two goals, if not for Linus Ullmark making a save of the year candidate against the young winger early in the contest. Overall, the 24-year-old Coronato now has six goals, 17 points and 58 shots on net over 25 outings this season. While he's been limited to just three goals over his last 12 outings, his entire body of work makes him a decent staying option in deep points-only fantasy leagues.