Coronato scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Coronato has struggled a bit to adapt to steady top-six usage. He snapped a six-game goal drought Thursday, a span in which he had just one assist. He has four points over his last eight outings, with three of those points coming on the power play. The Flames have lost both Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland to ACL injuries, so Coronato's spot in the lineup looks secure now. The 22-year-old is at seven goals, four assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances.