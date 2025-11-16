Coronato scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Coronato set up Kevin Bahl's goal in the second period before scoring one of his own with 1:14 left in regulation time. With three points over his last three games, Coronato may be heating up again. He's had some bursts of offense this season, but nothing that's been sustainable over a longer stretch. He's at five goals, four helpers, 56 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 19 appearances. Coronato has upside, but he may not do enough to help in redraft formats this year.