Coronato scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Coronato's tally 43 seconds into the third period tied the game at 2-2, securing a vital standings point for the Flames. This ended a five-game point drought for Coronato, who has not benefited from head coach Ryan Huska's recent tinkering with the lines. Coronato is up to 21 goals, 40 points, 163 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 71 outings in his first full NHL campaign.