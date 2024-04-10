Coronato notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Coronato set up Rasmus Andersson's second-period tally. This was Coronato's first point in seven games since he rejoined the lineup after a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old winger has seven points, 50 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 29 NHL appearances this season. He's not much of an option for fantasy managers in redraft formats, but the 2021 first-round pick should still be viewed positively in dynasty formats.