Coronato scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Coronato is in a groove now with four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old has scored in five of his last six contests, and it was a positive sign he was able to come back after getting bloodied when he was boarded by Mikko Rantanen in the second period. Coronato is up to eight goals, 13 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 22 appearances this season, giving him a chance to take a run at the 30-goal mark by the end of the year.