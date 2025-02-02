Coronato notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Coronato helped out on a Nazem Kadri tally in the third period. With four points over his last two games, Coronato has bounced back well from a four-game slump. The 22-year-old winger is up to 28 points (10 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. The Flames may try some new combinations at forward after a trade with the Flyers brought in Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, but Coronato's top-six status should be safe.