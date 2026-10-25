Coronato notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Coronato has quietly assembled a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). All but one of his points during that stretch have come on the power play, though he remains in the top six at even strength as well. Coronato has two goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 10 appearances. Largely regarded for his shot, developing a playmaking touch is a positive sign for Coronato's overall development despite being in a tough team situation this year.