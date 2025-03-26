Coronato notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Coronato came up clutch late in this game. He set up Rasmus Andersson for a go-ahead goal in the third period, but that lead didn't last. In overtime, Coronato corralled a loose puck after a Dustin Wolf save and sent Nazem Kadri in on a breakaway for the game-winning tally. Coronato has four goals and two assists over his last four outings, so he's dialed in at the right time to help fantasy managers. The 22-year-old winger is at 20 goals, 19 helpers, 150 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 65 appearances in his first full campaign.