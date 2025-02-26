Coronato scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Coronato had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games. He's established enough now that a brief drop in scoring won't endanger his position on the Flames' top line. He has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings, and he's up to 15 goals, 31 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 52 contests overall.
