Coronato scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Coronato has two goals and four assists over eight games in January. The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring on a feed from Blake Coleman in the first period. Coronato is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 40 contests overall. That's a 0.6 points-per-game pace, which is more than enough to merit consideration in most fantasy formats. Coronato's strong play has also cemented his status as a top-six forward this season.