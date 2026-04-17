Coronato notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Coronato missed one game due to an undisclosed injury. He got on the scoresheet in 12 of his last 15 outings, totaling four goals and 11 assists in that span. The 23-year-old's playmaking touch is encouraging, especially since he was regarded for his shot when selected 13th overall in 2021. Coronato ended the campaign at 45 points, 197 shots on net and a minus-29 rating over 80 appearances.