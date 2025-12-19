Coronato scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Coronato put the Flames ahead 3-2 at 11:19 of the third period, and that tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. The winger has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings while seeing top-six minutes in that span. For the season, he's produced 11 goals, 20 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-18 rating across 34 appearances.