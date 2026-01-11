Coronato scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Coronato had gone nine games without a goal, picking up four assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 106 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 44 outings this season. His scoring numbers are fine but virtually right in line with 2024-25. The bigger concern is a drop in shot volume -- Coronato has taken just 13 shots on net over his last 12 contests, so he'll need to improve in that area to increase his production.