Coronato notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

This was Coronato's first multi-point effort since Dec. 8 versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old put up eight points over 13 outings in December, a decent level of production. He's floated around the lineup a bit and was on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman for this contest. Coronato now has 22 points (eight on the power play), 97 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 39 appearances this season, a pace slightly behind the one that yielded 24 goals and 47 points in 77 contests a year ago.