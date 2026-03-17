Coronato scored a goal, supplied an assist and fired four shots on net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Coronato snapped a nine-game point drought with his pair of points in Tuesday's contest. Overall, the 23-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 17 assists and 165 shots on net across 66 games this season. The young winger has flashed his strong potential at times this season, with Tuesday's multi-point game being no exception. His shot volume has been strong since the Olympic break, with 28 shots on net over 11 games. He should continue to serve as a top-six winger for the Flames for the foreseeable future, and he remains a solid player to own in dynasty fantasy leagues moving forward.