Coronato scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Coronato ended a four-game point drought with the effort. He had logged a five-game point streak prior to the slump. The streaky offense is likely to come with the territory of being on an inconsistent team, which is a risk fantasy managers will have to weigh when considering Coronato. He's at nine goals, 16 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 28 appearances this season.