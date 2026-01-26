Coronato scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Coronato snapped a four-game slump with the pair of points. He had been limited to two goals over his last 10 outings since his previous multi-point effort. The 23-year-old winger still needs to improve his consistency, which could be tough to do given the Flames' scoring struggles this season. Coronato is up to 14 goals, 14 assists, 119 shots on net and a minus-20 rating over 51 appearances.