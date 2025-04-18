Coronato notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Coronato was superb late in the season, earning four goals and four assists to close the campaign on a seven-game point streak. The 22-year-old had a total of 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists), 180 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 77 appearances. Coronato could be in consideration for Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship if he's feeling well enough to play after his first full NHL season. However, he's a restricted free agent this summer and may not want to risk his health in an international tournament if he doesn't have a new contract in hand. In any case, this season established Coronato as a top-six option for the Flames moving forward.