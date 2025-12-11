Coronato scored a goal and took seven shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Coronato was coming off a two-assist performance in the win over Buffalo on Monday, and the 23-year-old winger continues to produce as a first-line winger for the Flames. He has five points over his last four games, tallying two goals and three assists over that stretch. Coronato has 10 goals and 19 points across 31 games in 2025-26.