Flames' Matthew Coronato: Pots goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coronato scored a goal and took seven shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Coronato was coming off a two-assist performance in the win over Buffalo on Monday, and the 23-year-old winger continues to produce as a first-line winger for the Flames. He has five points over his last four games, tallying two goals and three assists over that stretch. Coronato has 10 goals and 19 points across 31 games in 2025-26.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Shines on power play Monday•
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: One of each in win•
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Goal streak at four games•
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Two points in Buffalo•
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Scores PP goal Tuesday•
-
Flames' Matthew Coronato: Forces overtime Saturday•