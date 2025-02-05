Coronato scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Coronato has three goals and two assists over his last four contests, including two power-play points. The 22-year-old winger's goal was the first one that counted in this contest -- each team had a goal waved off after a review in the first period. Coronato is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 48 appearances. He's got 20-goal potential and is still seeing top-six minutes while also featuring on the first power-play unit.