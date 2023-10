Coronato registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Coronato had a chance to shoot from the slot after a pass from Dennis Gilbert, but he instead fed Blake Coleman on the wing for the Flames' third goal. The 20-year-old Coronato has a goal, an assist, nine shots on net and a minus-6 rating through four contests. He's bounced around the lineup quite a bit already, and he saw just 11:09 of ice time Thursday in a penalty-filled game.