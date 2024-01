Coronato notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Coronato got on the scoresheet for the first time in three games since he was recalled from AHL Calgary. The 21-year-old winger set up a Connor Zary goal in the first period as the two rookie forwards flanked Nazem Kadri on the second line. Coronato has three points, 32 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 14 appearances, but he could find some success if he sticks in a top-six role.