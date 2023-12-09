Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Coronato was recalled from AHL Calgary on Saturday,

Coronato started the season with the Flames, picking up a goal and an assist in 10 games. The Flames sent him to the minors on Nov. 3 and he responded with a huge effort, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists in 14 games with AHL Calgary. The Flames selected Coronato with the 13th pick in the 2021 Draft and they hope the diminutive winger will provide them with some goal scoring, as they sit tied for 21st in goals with 76 in the NHL.