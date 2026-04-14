Coronato is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coronato was rolling offensively prior to getting hurt, riding a five-game point streak during which he notched one goal and four assists. With the winger on the shelf, Victor Olosson figures to slot into a top-six role while Rory Kerins joins the lineup following his promotion from the minors.