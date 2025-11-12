Coronato scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Coronato found the back of the net with a snap shot midway through the second period, giving him four goals on the season. The 22-year-old forward endured a slow start to the campaign, and while he hasn't fully recovered his touch on offense, notching points in four of his last seven outings is encouraging. He has two goals, two assists and 27 shots on goal (3.9 per game) over that stretch.