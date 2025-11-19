Flames' Matthew Coronato: Scores PP goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coronato scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Coronato found the back of the net in the final stages of the second period with a wrister that went past Arvid Soderblom, giving him back-to-back games with power-play goals. The 23-year-old winger has four points over his last four games, and that has been his most prolific stretch of the campaign since he endured a slow start to the season. Coronato has six points in nine games in November (three goals, three assists) after notching just four in 11 October outings.
