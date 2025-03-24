Coronato netted two goals on three shots and went plus-4 Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

In his first game at UBS Arena against his hometown team, Coronato helped his club earn a critical two points while reaching the 20-goal mark in the process. Both of his markers were set up by Jonathan Huberdeau at even strength. This was Coronato's first multi-goal performance since Jan. 30, but he's found the back of the net in three consecutive games. The right-shot winger's stock is on the rise in his first full NHL campaign, and he'll boost his value for 2025-26 fantasy drafts if he continues to produce down the stretch. He's recorded 17 helpers, 37 points, three game-winning goals, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 64 appearances in 2024-25.