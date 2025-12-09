Flames' Matthew Coronato: Shines on power play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coronato pocketed two power-play assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
The 23-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Rasmus Andersson in the first period and Jonathan Huberdeau in the second. Coronato has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and after a sluggish start to the season he's come to life with five goals and 11 points in the last 12 contests, including three goals and two helpers on the power play.
