Coronato pocketed two power-play assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Rasmus Andersson in the first period and Jonathan Huberdeau in the second. Coronato has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and after a sluggish start to the season he's come to life with five goals and 11 points in the last 12 contests, including three goals and two helpers on the power play.