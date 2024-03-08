Coronato notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Coronato got into the lineup Thursday due to Martin Pospisil (suspension) being out. The 21-year-old Coronato played on the third line, logging 11:57 of ice time and chipping in with a helper on Yegor Sharangovich's second tally of the game. Coronato has four points over 16 NHL appearances, and he could get a longer look toward the end of the season. He's added 36 shots on net and a minus-5 rating, so he may be best deployed with favorable zone starts.