Coronato notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Coronato hadn't earned an assist since the Flames' last game versus the Avalanche on Feb. 6. He's picked up just two goals over 10 contests between helpers, so his offense is slowing down a bit down the stretch, though he remains in a top-six role. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is at 33 points, 136 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 60 appearances.