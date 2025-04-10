Coronato scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Coronato has scored in three consecutive contests. The 22-year-old's tally briefly gave the Flames a 3-1 lead in Wednesday's game before the Ducks pulled off a comeback. Coronato is up to 23 goals, 42 points, 169 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 73 appearances. He should finish 2024-25 in a top-six role, which is where he's been for much of the season.
