Coronato scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Coronato's slow start got him scratched Sunday against the Rangers, showing that even a $45.5 million contract extension doesn't keep a player safe in the lineup when the team is struggling. Head coach Ryan Huska has rotated a few of the team's younger players through the press box amid a 2-8-2 start to the season. Coronato will have to regain trust, as he has just three goals, one assist, 23 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 11 appearances. Once he gets his offense on track, he should see top-six minutes and ample power-play time.