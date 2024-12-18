Coronato scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Coronato opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second period. The 22-year-old winger has two goals and two assists over his last six games, providing steady offense while seeing time in a second-line role. He saw a season-high 20:13 of ice time Tuesday. He's up to eight goals, 14 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 27 appearances.