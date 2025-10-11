Coronato scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Coronato put the Flames up in the first with a power-play goal that deflected off Blues defender, Tyler Tucker, and past Joel Hofer. His second came on a break in the second when he went glove-side shelf to tie the game. The goals are Coronato's first of the season, and he has three points (two goals, one helper) and six shots in three games so far. He's off to a great start after putting up a 24-goal, 47-point season with 180 shots last year.