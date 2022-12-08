site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Ascends to top level
Dec 8, 2022
Phillips was recalled by the Flames on Thursday.
Phillips has been excellent in the minors this season, leading the AHL in scoring with 15 goals and 30 points through 20 games. He'll likely stick with the Flames for the team's upcoming three-game road trip.
