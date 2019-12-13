Play

Calgary reassigned Phillips to AHL Stockton on Friday.

Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) returned to action Thursday against Toronto, so the Flames are no longer in need of Phillips' services on the wing. The 21-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters the big club turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories