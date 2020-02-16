Phillips (kneecap) will return to action in AHL Stockton's game Saturday.

Phillips missed about a month and a half after he required surgery to repair a fractured kneecap. The 21-year-old was better than a point-per-game pace with the Heat prior to the injury (30 points in 28 outings). Phillips will likely be sheltered at first, but if he can get back into form, he could be a candidate to jump to the parent club if the Flames need forward depth late in the season.