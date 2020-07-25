Phillips (undisclosed) won't be included on Calgary's 31-man playoff roster, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Phillips impressed in the AHL this season, notching 15 goals and 33 points in 38 games, but he was never expected to make the Flames' playoff roster. The 22-year-old forward missed practice with an undisclosed issue Sunday, but he'll have plenty of time to heal up ahead of next year's training camp.