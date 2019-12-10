Flames' Matthew Phillips: Gets promotion to Flames
The Flames recalled Phillips from AHL Stockton on Tuesday.
Phillips compiled 38 points over 65 games last year, but it appears he made major improvements during the offseason, as he's totaled nine goals and 16 assists over 22 contests this year. The 21-year-old has always had a scoring knack, as he piled up 136 goals over 214 games in Canadien juniors, but his 5-foot-7 frame may have scared some teams off, with the Flames selecting him in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It's unsettled if he'll make his NHL debut during this stint.
