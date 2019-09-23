Flames' Matthew Phillips: Heading to minors
Phillips was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Phillips scored two goals in two games versus the Oilers' rookies, and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Canucks in his full preaseason debut. The diminutive forward enters his second professional season with Stockton, where he had 38 points in 65 games last year. The 21-year-old may even earn a promotion this season if the Flames' forward group is thinned by injuries.
