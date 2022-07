Phillips signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.

Phillips led AHL Stockton last season with 31 goals and added 37 assists in 65 games. He was called up as one of the Flames' Black Aces during the playoffs. The undersized winger's impressive scoring pace should earn him a long look in training camp, but the two-way nature of his deal suggests he'll spend at least part of the campaign in the bus league.