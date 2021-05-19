Phillips will be promoted to Calgary's active roster and make his NHL debut Wednesday versus Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Phillips has played pretty well in the minors this season, picking up 21 points through 30 contests. The 2016 sixth-round pick will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest.
