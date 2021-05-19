Phillips was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Phillips was second on AHL Stockton's scoring list this season with 21 points in 30 contests. The 23-year-old forward could get a look in Wednesday's season finale versus the Canucks if he's lifted to the active roster.
