Flames' Matthew Phillips: Scores twice in prospect games
Phillips scored a goal in each game versus the Oilers rookies during their recent prospect games.
Phillips scored the lone goal in Saturday's 1-0 contest in Red Deer, and then added an empty-netter to cap a 3-1 victory in Calgary. The five-foot-seven forward recorded 38 points (13 tallies, 25 assists) in 65 games with AHL Stockton last season. He'll probably spend the vast majority of the upcoming year in the minors as well, as the Flames are strong down the middle with the likes of Sean Monahan, Mikael Backlund and Mark Jankowski playing the pivot on the top three lines.
